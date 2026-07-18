CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 results declared at DigiLocker; here's how to check scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday (18 July) announced the results of the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026, marking the first year of the dual-board examination system introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards and digital academic documents through the DigiLocker Results Portal.

According to CBSE, the overall pass percentage stands at 96.78% after combining the results of the Main and Second Board Examinations. Of the 5,13,955 students who appeared to improve their scores, 3,08,095 (59.95%) recorded better performance than in the main examination.

The second board examination, rolled out from the 2026 academic session, allows Class 10 students to take two board examinations within the same academic year. The initiative is designed to offer greater flexibility and reduce the pressure associated with a single high-stakes examination.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 results available on DigiLocker CBSE said students can download their results and digital academic documents through DigiLocker. School-wise results will be shared directly with affiliated schools via their registered email addresses, while schools can also access students' digital records through the CBSE repository using their existing login credentials.

Students enrolled in CBSE-affiliated schools outside India will also be able to access their results and academic documents through DigiLocker.

The board said printed mark sheets and passing certificates for regular students, including those studying abroad, will be distributed through their respective schools.

Private candidates will receive their digital academic documents through DigiLocker, while printed copies will be dispatched to their registered postal addresses. Candidates falling under the Delhi East and Delhi West Regional Offices will be required to collect their printed documents from their designated examination centres.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 on DigiLocker Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker Results Portal: results.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “CBSE Class X Second Board Examination Result 2026.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials, such as your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID and other details, if prompted.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your Class 10 Second Board Examination result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the digital marksheet and save a copy for future reference. Students are also advised to keep a printed copy until the original documents are issued by their schools.