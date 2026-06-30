CBSE Class 10 second Board Result 2026 soon: How to check phase 2 scorecards at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon for students who appeared in the Phase 2 examinations. Although the board has not confirmed an official date or time for the declaration of results, candidates are advised to monitor the official CBSE portals regularly for the latest updates.

Once released, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets online using their login credentials through the CBSE results portal and DigiLocker.

CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Result 2026: Where to check Students can download their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 from the official CBSE website and other authorised platforms after the results are declared.

The online scorecards will also be available through DigiLocker. In addition, CBSE is expected to provide access to results through SMS services for students facing difficulty accessing the website during peak traffic.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Students can follow these steps to download their results once the scorecards are published:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Open the Results section and select the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

Enter the required login details, including roll number, school number, admit card ID and mother's name.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Login credentials required to download CBSE Class 10 result Candidates should keep the following details ready before checking their results:

Roll number

School number

Mother's name or other credentials specified by CBSE

These details are printed on the admit card issued before the examination. Entering incorrect information may prevent access to the result.

What will the CBSE Class 10 marksheet include? The provisional digital marksheet will contain key academic and personal information, including:

Student's name

Roll number

School name and school number

Admit card ID

Date of birth

Subject names and subject codes

Theory and practical or internal assessment marks, where applicable

Total marks

Grades

Qualifying status

Overall result

Students should carefully verify all details after downloading the online marksheet. Original certificates and final marksheets will be distributed separately through their respective schools.

CBSE Phase 2 exams were held in May The CBSE Class 10 Second Board examinations were conducted between 15 May and 21 May 2026.

During the first phase of the Class 10 board examinations, CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent. A total of 2,471,777 students appeared for the examination, with approximately 2,326,008 successfully clearing the tests.

What if the CBSE result website crashes? Result portals often experience heavy traffic immediately after scorecards are released, which may temporarily slow down or interrupt access.

Students are advised to remain patient and try again after some time if the website becomes unavailable. Alternatively, they can access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker or use the SMS facility, where available.

Can students apply for verification or revaluation? Following the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026, the board is expected to open the process for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets and applying for revaluation.