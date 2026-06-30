CBSE Class 10 second Board Result 2026 soon: How to check phase 2 scorecards at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon for students who appeared in the Phase 2 examinations. Although the board has not confirmed an official date or time for the declaration of results, candidates are advised to monitor the official CBSE portals regularly for the latest updates.
Once released, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets online using their login credentials through the CBSE results portal and DigiLocker.
Students can download their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 from the official CBSE website and other authorised platforms after the results are declared.
The online scorecards will also be available through DigiLocker. In addition, CBSE is expected to provide access to results through SMS services for students facing difficulty accessing the website during peak traffic.
Students can follow these steps to download their results once the scorecards are published:
Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.
Open the Results section and select the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.
Enter the required login details, including roll number, school number, admit card ID and mother's name.
Submit the details to view the result.
Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.
Candidates should keep the following details ready before checking their results:
Roll number
School number
Mother's name or other credentials specified by CBSE
These details are printed on the admit card issued before the examination. Entering incorrect information may prevent access to the result.
The provisional digital marksheet will contain key academic and personal information, including:
Student's name
Roll number
School name and school number
Admit card ID
Date of birth
Subject names and subject codes
Theory and practical or internal assessment marks, where applicable
Total marks
Grades
Qualifying status
Overall result
Students should carefully verify all details after downloading the online marksheet. Original certificates and final marksheets will be distributed separately through their respective schools.
The CBSE Class 10 Second Board examinations were conducted between 15 May and 21 May 2026.
During the first phase of the Class 10 board examinations, CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent. A total of 2,471,777 students appeared for the examination, with approximately 2,326,008 successfully clearing the tests.
Result portals often experience heavy traffic immediately after scorecards are released, which may temporarily slow down or interrupt access.
Students are advised to remain patient and try again after some time if the website becomes unavailable. Alternatively, they can access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker or use the SMS facility, where available.
Following the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026, the board is expected to open the process for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets and applying for revaluation.
Students who believe there may have been an error in the evaluation of their answer scripts should regularly check the official CBSE website for notification dates, eligibility criteria and application procedures.