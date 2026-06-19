CBSE Class 10 Second Board result: How to check at cbseresults.nic.in — All we know about improvement exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. Over 6.8 lakh students appeared for the improvement exam which was conducted between 15 and 21 May 2026. Students, who appeared for CBSE 10th 2nd Board exams will be able to access their results using their roll number, school number and admit card ID at the following official websites:

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results.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

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When will CBSE release Class 10 Second Board result The Central Board never announces result date and time before the declaration of result. Even though CBSE has not yet confirmed the result declaration date, it is expected that the results will be announced by end of this month

The results of first phase were declared on April 15 in which an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent was recorded. Class 10 Phase 2 examinations were conducted for those students who appeared in the Phase 1 exams but were dissatisfied with their marks in two or three subjects. These second board exams provided another opportunity to these students to improve their overall marks. These students were allowed to reappear for the 10th board exams in these specific subjects to strengthen their overall academic performance.

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How to check CBSE Class 10 Second Board result online Steps to check CBSE Class 10 Second Board result are given below:

Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026" link.

Enter required details such as roll number, school number and admit card ID.

Click on submit to view and download scorecard. Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results through DigiLocker, UMANG App and Android mobile app ‘DigiResults.’

How to check CBSE Class 10 Second Board result using IVRS Students can also get their result through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) which uses the telephone numbers of National Informatics Centre (NIC). Local subscribers in Delhi must dial 24300699 and subscribers in other parts of the country can access resulting by calling at 011 – 24300699.

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How to check CBSE Class 10 Second Board result using SMS Create a new message.

Type cbse10

Send the message to 7738299899

The board will promptly send the result on the same mobile number Students were allowed to improve their performance in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages. Those candidates, who received a compartment result in the first exam or were placed in the compartment category in the previous academic session (2024-2025) were also allowed to apply. However, those candidates who failed in more than three subjects or did not appear for three or more subjects in the first exam were not considered eligible.

“As per the recommendations of NEP 2020, CBSE has introduced the Two Board Examination Policy, notified on 25 June 2025, Under this policy, Class X students appeared in examination 2026 will be given an opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects during the Second Board Examinations scheduled in May 2026,” CBSE said in its notice dated 15 April.

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Although second Class 10 board exam was optional but the first board exam was “mandatory for all the students to appear in the first Board examination.”