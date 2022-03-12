CBSE Class 10 Term 1 result: How to check individual performance? Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The CBSE has communicated the results of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 to the schools
CBSE says the information about the performance of students is based on the performance of the students uploaded by the schools
The CBSE, in its latest circular to schools issued today, said it has informed schools about the theory performance of students of Class 10 in a collective manner, though the performance of individual students will not be available on the website.
The information about the performance of students is based on the performance of the students uploaded by the schools. “The subjects where the assessment was not done by the schools, performance based on the scanning of OMR sheets are being communicated to the schools," the CBSE said.
The CBSE said those who missed their Term-1 exams due to Covid or because of the participation in the nation or international sports or Olympiads, etc, no performance of Term-1 exam is being communicated. However, their final performance will be assessed based on performance in the Term-11 exam, it said.
The central education board said this time, only the theory performance of students is being communicated to the students. "The information about practical or project or internal assessment is already with the schools," it added.
Being Term-1 only, no mark sheet cum passing certificate is being issued now. “Only one mark sheet cum passing certificate will be issued after Term-2 exam to have parity with the previous results. This will be comprised of total marks of both the terms as per weightage decided of Term-1 and Term-2 exams," the CBSE said.
To address the difficulty level between two sets of question papers in the Term-1 exam, a needful action will be taken while preparing the final result, the CBSE said.
The weightage of Term-1 and Term-2 will be decided at the time of declaration of Term-2 result and accordingly, the final performance will be calculated, it said. The result of Class 10 will also be declared only after the Term-2 exam wherein the candidates will be placed in the essential repeat or compartment or pass category.
The CBSE has said no exam centre will be changed in the Term-2 exam. Students will appear only from the centres allotted to their school. The compartment exam will be conducted based on the syllabus of the Term-22 exams.
Board shares Class 10 results to schools:
The CBSE has communicated the results of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 to the schools. The CBSE board informed that only theory marks have been communicated to the schools as internal assessment scores are already available with the schools. Taking to Twitter, the CBSE board wrote, "Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores, in theory, have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools".
For the first time, CBSE decided to conduct Class 10 and Class papers in two parts: Term-1 and Term-2, respectively. The Term-1 exams for Class 10 were held between November 30 and December 11 last year. The exams were based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Candidates can also use apps like Digilocker and Umang can also be used to check the results for Term 1.
Besides, the CBSE headquarter on Friday also released the schedule of the Class 10 term-2 paper. The board also released the date sheet of class 12 term-2 exams. CBSE said that the exams will commence at 10.30 AM.
