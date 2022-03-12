CBSE Class 10 Term 1 result: How to check individual performance? Read here

The CBSE has communicated the results of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 to the schools. The CBSE board informed that only theory marks have been communicated to the schools as internal assessment scores are already available with the schools. Taking to Twitter, the CBSE board wrote, "Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores, in theory, have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools".