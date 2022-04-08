The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 sample papers along with the marking schemes.

The sample papers can be accessed on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

These sample papers are a guide to what could eb asked in the main board examination to be held later this month. The CBSE class 10 Term 2 exams are slated to be held from 26 April. The board has also released the evaluation scheme as per the revised exam pattern.

The board ahs also released a question bank for Mathematics, Science and English. Download question bank from here

The CBSE term 2 exams will be held on 50% of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

Unlike CBSE Class 10 Term-1 exams that only have multiple-choice questions, term-2 exams will have both objective and subjective questions- case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions.

CBSE Term 2 Science: Exam Pattern

The CBSE Term 2 Science question paper contains three sections and 15 questions.

Section A has seven questions of two marks each

Section B has six questions of three marks each

Section C has two case-based questions of four marks each

All questions are compulsory

Internal choices have also been provided and students have to attempt only one of alternatives in such questions

Students are advised to check the website to seek guidance in question papers .

For CBSE Science Class 10 Term 2 Sample Paper, click here

