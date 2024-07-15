CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2024: Supplementary Exams to begin today; Take a note of THESE guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to administer the Class 10th and 12th compartment exam from Monday. Students must carry the CBSE Class 10th and CBSE Class 12th compartment exam admit card to the exam centre

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2024: This year, as many as 1,22,170 CBSE Class 12 students and 1,32,337 CBSE Class 10 students were placed in the compartment category
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2024: This year, as many as 1,22,170 CBSE Class 12 students and 1,32,337 CBSE Class 10 students were placed in the compartment category(Mint)

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to administer the Class 10th and 12th compartment exam from Monday, July 15.

The education board will conduct the supplementary exam 2024 for Class 12 for all subjects today while CBSE Class 10 compartment exams will be held from July 15 to July 22. Candidates who wish to appear for the CBSE supplementary exam must refer to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in, for more information.

The compartment exam date sheet was released after the publication of the list of candidates (LOC). This year, as many as 1,22,170 CBSE Class 12 students and 1,32,337 CBSE Class 10 students were placed in the compartment category.

Those students who failed to qualify one or two subjects in the CBSE board exams 2024 will be given another chance to through these supplementary exams to pass the academic session and save their academic year. However, it is important to note that students who failed in three or more subjects in CBSE exams are ineligible to appear for the compartment exams.

To avoid inconvenience on the exam day, students must check the exam day instructions and adhere to the guidelines. These instructions are mentioned in the CBSE board time table which are listed below:

  • Students must carry the CBSE Class 10th and CBSE Class 12th compartment exam admit card to the exam centre. Entry will be restricted for students who arrive at the exam hall without admit card.

  • Students must arrive at the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.
  • Borrowing stationery items is not permitted, students should bring their own stationery.
  • Students should not indulge in any unfair means during the examination.

