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CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: DigiLocker shares update — ‘Coming Soon’; how to check Class 10 scorecard

CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 10 results are expected soon. Check result date and time, direct link, toppers list, and CBSE result 2026 LIVE Updates here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated14 Apr 2026, 03:46:48 PM IST
CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: Results will be available soon and a second exam opportunity is set for 15 May to 1 June.
CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: Results will be available soon and a second exam opportunity is set for 15 May to 1 June.

CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce Class 10 result soon. DigiLocker shared a post on its official account on X that said CBSE 'Class X Results 2026 Coming Soon'.

The platform urged students to set-up DigiLocker account without delay. “Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker’s Issued Documents section after results are published.” the post states.

How to check CBSE result 2026 on DigiLocker

Giving the steps to create an account on DigiLocker, it mentions the following steps for students without an APAAR ID:

Step 1: Visit https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse.

Step 2: Click on "Get Started"

Step 3: Enter details and Access Code provided by the school

Step 4: Verify Mobile Number via OTP to activate account.

Keep a track of CBSE result 2026 LIVE Updates here

Follow updates here:
14 Apr 2026, 03:46:48 PM IST

CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: When were CBSE Class 10 results announced last year?

In 2025, the CBSE Class 10 results were declared on 13 May — almost a month earlier than they are expected this time.

14 Apr 2026, 03:37:59 PM IST

CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: Official websites to track

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

14 Apr 2026, 03:33:12 PM IST

CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: DigiLocker drops update

14 Apr 2026, 03:32:07 PM IST

CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates:THINGS to keep handy

Students will need key credentials such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security code to view CBSE 10th result 2026.

14 Apr 2026, 03:28:38 PM IST

CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: 4 methods to check Class 10 result

Official website — results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

SMS

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HomeEducationCBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: DigiLocker shares update — ‘Coming Soon’; how to check Class 10 scorecard