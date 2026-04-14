CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: DigiLocker shares update — ‘Coming Soon’; how to check Class 10 scorecard

CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce Class 10 result soon. DigiLocker shared a post on its official account on X that said CBSE 'Class X Results 2026 Coming Soon'.

The platform urged students to set-up DigiLocker account without delay. “Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker’s Issued Documents section after results are published.” the post states.

How to check CBSE result 2026 on DigiLocker

Giving the steps to create an account on DigiLocker, it mentions the following steps for students without an APAAR ID:

Step 1: Visit https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse.

Step 2: Click on "Get Started"

Step 3: Enter details and Access Code provided by the school

Step 4: Verify Mobile Number via OTP to activate account.

Keep a track of CBSE result 2026 LIVE Updates here