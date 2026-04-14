CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: DigiLocker shares update — ‘Coming Soon’; how to check Class 10 scorecard

CBSE result 2026 news LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce Class 10 result soon. DigiLocker shared a post on its official account on X that said CBSE 'Class X Results 2026 Coming Soon'.
The platform urged students to set-up DigiLocker account without delay. “Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker’s Issued Documents section after results are published.” the post states.
Giving the steps to create an account on DigiLocker, it mentions the following steps for students without an APAAR ID:
Step 1: Visit https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse.
Step 2: Click on "Get Started"
Step 3: Enter details and Access Code provided by the school
Step 4: Verify Mobile Number via OTP to activate account.
Keep a track of CBSE result 2026 LIVE Updates here
For Class 10: Type CBSE10 (roll number) (date of birth) (school number) (Centre number)
In 2025, the CBSE Class 10 results were declared on 13 May — almost a month earlier than they are expected this time.
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
results.nic.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
umang.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
Students will need key credentials such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security code to view CBSE 10th result 2026.
Official website — results.cbse.nic.in
DigiLocker
UMANG App
SMS