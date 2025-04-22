CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2025 date and time expected SOON; check direct link, steps to view result

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the date for results of Class 10 and 12 exams 2025 soon.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Date, time Although there is no official confirmation about the results date, based on previous year trends, CBSE is likely to release the Class 10, 12 results by mid-May.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Final Result OUT at upsc.gov.in; Shakti Dubey declared topper

Last year, the results were released on May 13, 2024 and before that on May 12, 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 – Direct link, websites to check Once declared, students can check the CBSE Class 10, 12 from the official website: cbse.nic.in

Other websites include:

cbse.gov.in,

cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: How to download marksheet online- Step-by-step guide here Students can download the CBSE Class 10, 12 marksheets through these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official result website – results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for CBSE Class 10th Result 2025 or CBSE Class 12th Result 2025, depending on your class.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, school number, and any other required details.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your CBSE Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Review your marks carefully.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: How to get original marksheet? Students will be able to collect their original mark sheets from the respective schools at a later date.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Credentials required Students will need to provide their login details, including roll number, school number, and date of birth, to access their mark sheet.