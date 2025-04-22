CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2025 date and time expected SOON; check direct link, steps to view result

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the date for results of Class 10 and 12 exams 2025 soon.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Date, time Although there is no official confirmation about the results date, based on previous year trends, CBSE is likely to release the Class 10, 12 results by mid-May.

Last year, the results were released on May 13, 2024 and before that on May 12, 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 – Direct link, websites to check Once declared, students can check the CBSE Class 10, 12 from the official website: cbse.nic.in

Other websites include:

cbse.gov.in,

cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: How to download marksheet online- Step-by-step guide here Students can download the CBSE Class 10, 12 marksheets through these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official result website – results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for CBSE Class 10th Result 2025 or CBSE Class 12th Result 2025, depending on your class.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, school number, and any other required details.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your CBSE Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Review your marks carefully.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: How to get original marksheet? Students will be able to collect their original mark sheets from the respective schools at a later date.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Credentials required Students will need to provide their login details, including roll number, school number, and date of birth, to access their mark sheet.

Students can also check their marks on digilocker.gov.in. The CBSE is expected to announce the exact result date for Class 10 and Class 12 on their official social media handles very soon.