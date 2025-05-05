CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2025: What to do next if students fail to clear board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Before the CBSE board results are out, understand the detailed passing criteria for each class, key rules, and the compartment exam:

CBSE Class 10 passing criteria: Class 10 students must achieve an overall score of at least 33% in each subject, combining theory and internal assessment.

Passing in at least 5 subjects, including 2 languages (one of which must be Hindi or English) is also mandatory.

CBSE Class 12 passing criteria: Class 12 students must secure at least 33% in each subject separately – 33% in theory and 33% in practical exams (if applicable) to pass.

Post-result procedures CBSE for Class 10 and 12: Class 10, Class 12 CBSE students who are unsatisfied with their board results can also apply for revaluation.

This year, CBSE has announced a key change in its post-result procedures for Classes 10 and 12. From now on, students will receive photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for verification of marks or re-evaluation.

What happens if Class 10, Class 12 CBSE students fail the board exam? Class 10, Class 12 CBSE students who fail in one or two subjects in the board exam can apply for a compartment exam as a second chance at passing.

Each compartment student is allowed up to three attempts:

July/August of the same year

March/April of the next year

July/August of the next year What happens if a student fails all three compartment attempts? If a student fails all three attempts, they must reappear for all subjects in the following academic year.

For subjects with practical exams, previous practical marks are carried forward if the student passes the practical but fails the theory. However, if they fail the practical, they must retake both the theory and practical exams.

Key websites to check updates on CBSE Class 10th and 12th results Students should check the following websites to get the latest updates on CBSE Class 10th and 12th results: