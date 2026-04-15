CBSE Class 10 result 2026 live: Results declared; here's how to check on UMANG app via direct link

CBSE Class 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results. Students can access their scores on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in - by logging in with their credentials.

The exams were held from February 17 to March 11, with nearly 25 lakh students appearing this year.

In addition to the official portals, DigiLocker offers a quick and convenient way to check results, enabling students to download their digital marksheets instantly. The result link has been activated, and students will need details such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin to access their scores.