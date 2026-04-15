CBSE Class 10 result 2026 live: Results declared; here's how to check on UMANG app via direct link

CBSE Class 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results. Students can access their scores on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in - by logging in with their credentials.
The exams were held from February 17 to March 11, with nearly 25 lakh students appearing this year.
In addition to the official portals, DigiLocker offers a quick and convenient way to check results, enabling students to download their digital marksheets instantly. The result link has been activated, and students will need details such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin to access their scores.
Go to the official CBSE result, UMANG or DigiLocker websites
Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Result 2026
Enter your roll number, date of birth and captcha
Your CBSE Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a screenshot for future references
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1). Students can view their results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in — by logging in with their credentials.