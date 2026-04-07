CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2026 to be out soon at cbse.gov.in: How to download

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the class 10 board examinations results 2026 at cbse.nic.in by the end of April. In previous years, CBSE has generally released Class 10 results during the second week of May.
The anticipated early declaration comes as CBSE continues with its two-exam system, introduced last year. Under this format, students can sit a second set of exams to improve their scores in up to three subjects, or if they have been placed in the compartment category.
The Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 11. Meanwhile, Class 12 exams are still ongoing and are set to finish on April 10. Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams began on February 17.
Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute hassle. These include:
The CBSE will issue Class 10 digital academic documents, including marksheets, migration certificates, and pass certificates, through its academic repository “Parinam Manjusha,” which is integrated with the DigiLocker platform. Students will receive their DigiLocker login credentials via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.
Moreover, the CBSE Class 10 results 2026 will be accessible through the Android app “DigiResults,” and students can also check their results on the UMANG platform.
Keeping a copy of the admit card handy is also recommended for a smooth result-checking process.
CBSE will release digital academic documents, including marksheets, migration certificates and pass certificates, through its academic repository “Parinam Manjusha”, which is integrated with the DigiLocker platform.
Students will receive their DigiLocker login details via SMS on their registered mobile numbers. Results will also be accessible via the “DigiResults” app and on the UMANG platform.
The CBSE Class 10 results will also be available via SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker and the UMANG app, ensuring they are not entirely dependent on the website.
Students can follow these steps to check their scores:
1. Visit the official website: cbseresults.nic.in
2. Click on ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2026’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 Result 2026’
3. Enter roll number, school number and date of birth
4. View the marksheet on the screen
5. Download and save a copy for future use
Students are advised to check only official platforms to avoid confusion or misinformation.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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