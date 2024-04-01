CBSE Class 12 Board exams for academic year 2023-24 to end tomorrow; details here
The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to conclude the Class 12 examinations on April 2. The last exam for the academic year 2023-24 will be Computer Science and Informatics Practices.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conclude the examinations for Class 12 tomorrow, April 2. The last examination for the academic year 2023-24 will be the Computer Science and Informatics Practices paper.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message