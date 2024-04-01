The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to conclude the Class 12 examinations on April 2. The last exam for the academic year 2023-24 will be Computer Science and Informatics Practices.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conclude the examinations for Class 12 tomorrow, April 2. The last examination for the academic year 2023-24 will be the Computer Science and Informatics Practices paper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CBSE Class 12 Science stream exams commenced on February 27 with the Chemistry paper. The final exam for the Computer Science paper is scheduled for April 2. The board conducted Hindi Elective and Hindi Core papers on February 19 while English Elective and English Core exams took place on February 22.

Also read: CBSE issues curriculum for Classes 10, 12 for academic year 2024-25; Here's how to download syllabus In the Commerce stream, the main exams concluded on March 27 with the Business Studies paper. The exams began with Mathematics on March 9. In the Humanities stream, the last paper, Sociology, was conducted on Monday, April 1. In the Arts stream, the main exams began with the Geography paper on February 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: CBSE issues curriculum for Classes 10, 12 for the academic year 2024-25; Here's how to download syllabus The board released the date sheet for the upcoming 2024 board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams nationwide can now access the timetable.

Exams for Classes 10 were held between February 15 and March 13. The three-hour-long exams began at 10:30 am and ended by noon. The main exams for Class 10th commenced on February 19, with the Sanskrit paper. The last two exams were for Mathematics and Information Technology, which were held on March 11 and 13, respectively.

Also read: CBSE Results 2024: Class 10 results expected to be out on THIS date. Check all details here The board's next academic year, for 2024-25, is set to commence on April 1 and the board has released the class 10 and 12 syllabus for this session. Candidates appearing for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Board Exam 2025 can download the syllabus for each subject by visiting the curriculum section at the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Class 10, 12 board exams: Students can appear twice in a year from 2025-26, says Education Minister The board's official notice dated March 22 stated, “Schools are requested to share the Curriculum 2024-25 available on Boards website www.cbseacademic.nic.in with all students and teachers. CBSE Curriculum for classes IX-XII 2024-25 can be accessed at the link-Secondary & Senior Secondary School Curriculum https://cbseacademic.nic.in/curriculum_2025.html."

The circular further noted, “There will be no change in the Curriculum and textbooks for other classes for the academic year 2024-25 commencing from April 1, 2024."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!