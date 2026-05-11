CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date: When to expect marksheet after Digilocker's update — 'Coming Soon'

CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare CBSE 12th Result 2026 soon. The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 are expected in the second week of May 2026, considering previous year trends.

Students will be able to check and download their Class 12 digital marksheet online through the official website of CBSE results — cbseresults.nic.in, once announced. Nearly 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls who appeared for the Senior School Certificate Examination this year should be prepared with their login credentials, including roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 to be announced soon?

CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date When to expect CBSE Class 12 result 2026? DigiLocker on its official website shared the update — ‘Coming Soon’. Typically, the homepage starts reflecting this update when the board has prepared the digital marksheets and is set to announce the result in a day or two. Hence, over 18 lakh students who are eagerly waiting for their result can expect the board to release their marksheet online today, 11 May, or tomorrow, 12 May.

Last 3-year CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date 2025: 13 May

2024: 13 May

2023: 12 May

The previous years' result timeline gives a brief idea about Class 12 result 2026 date, suggesting that the scorecard will be declared in a day or two. Other official websites where students can track and check their Class 12 board results are provided below:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in In addition to these official websites, the CBSE Class 12 results can be checked using SMS , IVRS service, Digilocker and UMANG mobile apps.

Also Read | CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet OUT: Class 10 tests to begin on 15 May

The Central Board conducted the Class 12 examination between 17 February and 10 April this year. Notably, CBSE neither releases result date and time prior to result declaration nor conducts any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. However, the education board releases data of students' performance, including pass percentage, gender wise result, state wise performance and other statistics on its website.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 online at cbseresults.nic.in To check CBSE Class 12 result 2026, follow the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE result at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Select CBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details such as roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID number.

Step 4: Click on submit to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026. Check and download the result, keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Details to check in CBSE Class 12 result 2026 Student name and roll number

Mother and father’s name

Date of birth

Subject name and code

Theory and practical marks

Total marks

Final result How to access digital marksheet on DigiLocker Open DigiLocker app or website.

Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Navigate to "Education" section on the homepage and select “Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)."

Click on "Class XII Marksheet" or “Class 12th Result 2026”

Enter required details such as roll number and year before clicking on “Submit”

Download the digital marksheet for future reference How to check scores using SMS service Create a new message in the mobile app

Type CBSE12 (roll number) (date of birth) (school number) (Centre number)

Send it to 7738299899.

The board will send the result to the registered mobile number through SMS. How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 via IVRS service Students can check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 via IVRS service by dialing 24300699 along with their area code to hear their marks.