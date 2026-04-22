CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date: When will marksheet come OUT at results.cbse.nic.in? Steps to check here

CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare CBSE 12th Result 2026 in the coming days. Once announced, students will be available to check and download their Class 12 digital marksheet online at the official website of CBSE results — results.cbse.nic.in. Nearly 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year. Over 18 lakh students who are eagerly waiting for their result must be prepared with their login credentials, which include roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.

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CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date When to expect CBSE Class 12 result 2026? The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 are expected in the last week of April or first week of May 2026, considering previous year trends.

Last 3-year CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date 2025: 13 May

2024: 13 May

2023: 12 May

These previous year trends give a brief idea about Class 12 result 2026 date. Other official websites where students can track their Class 12 board results are listed below

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in Besides these official websites, the CBSE Class 12 results can be checked using Digilocker and UMANG mobile apps, SMS service and IVRS service.

The Central Board administered the Class 12 examination between 17 February and 10 April 2026. It is important to note that, CBSE neither conducts any press conference to announce the Class 12 results nor releases result date and time prior to result declaration. The education board will share students' performance statistics such as pass percentage, gender wise result, state wise performance and other information on its website.

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How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 online To check CBSE Class 12 result 2026, follow the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE result at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Select CBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 4: Click on submit to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026.

Step 5: Check and download result. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Passing criteria remains the same To pass the CBSE Class 12 exams, students need at least 33 percent in theory and practical exams separately. Those students who are unable to clear one or more subjects will be offered another opportunity to appear in CBSE compartment exams. These supplementary exams are scheduled to be conducted in July 2026 in pen-and-paper mode and the exam result is likely in early August.

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How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 via IVRS service Students can check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 via IVRS service by dialing 24300699 along with their area code to hear their marks.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 via SMS service Create a new message

Type CBSE12 (roll number) (date of birth) (school number) (Centre number)

Send it to 7738299899.

The board will send CBSE Class 12 scores on the same mobile number

Also Read | CBSE issues guidelines for LOC submission for Class 10 second board examination

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 via via DigiLocker Log in using the Username and Password

Go to ‘Profile’ and sync the Aadhaar number

Click on ‘Pull Partner Documents'

Select the required exam from the drop-down menu

Enter the required details and click on submit to check CBSE Class 12 result. Details to check in CBSE Class 12 result 2026 Student name and roll number

Mother and father’s name

Date of birth

Subject name and code

Theory and practical marks

Total marks

Final result

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