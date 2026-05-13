CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Direct link, DigiLocker, UMANG details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially declared the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Senior Secondary board examinations can now access their scorecards through the official CBSE websites and other digital platforms.

The Class 12 board examinations this year were conducted between February 17 and April 10, following which the board began the evaluation and result preparation process.

Students can check their results online through the official portals: cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in Apart from the websites, CBSE has also enabled access to digital scorecards through DigiLocker and the UMANG application to help students avoid inconvenience due to heavy traffic on result day.

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Results Available Through DigiLocker, UMANG And SMS To make result access smoother for lakhs of students, the board has activated multiple platforms and services.

Students can check or download their provisional marksheets through:

DigiLocker

UMANG App

SMS service

IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) These alternative platforms are expected to reduce pressure on the official websites during peak traffic hours.

Steps To Download CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Students can follow these steps to access their scorecards online:

Visit the official website — results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link available on the homepage

Enter roll number, school number and admit card ID

Submit the details to view the result

Download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready while checking results to avoid login issues or delays. Provisional Marksheet Available Online The digital scorecard available online will be provisional in nature. Original marksheets and certificates will later be distributed by respective schools.

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Students are advised to carefully verify details mentioned on the marksheet, including their name, subject-wise marks, roll number and qualifying status.

As lakhs of students are expected to access their results simultaneously, temporary slowdowns on the official websites may occur. In such cases, students can use DigiLocker, UMANG or SMS-based services to check their results.

CBSE will not release the merit list this year The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 today but did not publish a merit list this year. In its official press release, the board said the decision was taken to discourage unhealthy competition among students.

However, CBSE stated that merit certificates will be awarded to the top 0.1 percent of students who secured the highest marks in individual subjects.

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The overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year stood at 85.20 percent. This marks a decline of 3.19 percentage points compared to last year’s pass percentage of 88.39 percent.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the examinations. Female students recorded a pass percentage of 88.86 percent, while boys registered 82.13 percent, creating a gap of 6.73 percentage points.

Among all regions across the country, the Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.62 percent.