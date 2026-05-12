CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 evaluated for the first time with OSM — What is it? All to know about On-Screen Marking

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) used online digital evaluation platform to evaluate answer scripts this year. Evaluators were able to check answer sheets from their own schools by visiting the official website cbseosm.onmark.co.in which not only speeded up the assessment process but also allowed more teachers to participate.

This was the first time the education board used OSM marking system for evaluation of class 12 answer scripts. However, evaluation of Class 10 answer books continued in physical mode as before. CBSE, which conducts Class X and Class XII Board examinations annually in India and across 26 countries, decided to enhance efficiency and transparency of the evaluation process through incorporation of online digital evaluation platform.

According to the education board, this digital system reduces totalling mistakes, limits the need for manual intervention and reduces the logistic cost.

What is On-Screen Marking? On-Screen Marking (OSM) is the process of evaluating answer sheets digitally on computer screens. For the first time, answer scripts were evaluated using OSM digital system, which aims to improve accuracy and speed.

CBSE listed the following benefits of OSM evaluation

Eliminates totalling errors.

Automated coordination reduces the need for manual intervention.

Faster evaluation and wider teacher participation.

Allows teachers to continue regular duties in their schools.

Saves transportation time and costs.

Post-result verification (rechecking) of marks will no longer be required.

Reduced manpower requirement for verification.

Opportunity for all schools to contribute to the evaluation.

Involvement of teachers from all affiliated schools globally.

Environmentally sustainable digital evaluation. A look at the functioning of On-Screen Marking evaluation process During this evaluation process, Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer and Firefox browsers were used by teachers. OASIS IDs were provided to teachers to enable them to access answer scripts. The digitized answer scripts were uploaded into the server at the NOC and each authorized evaluator was allotted a predefined number of answer scripts for evaluation. The digital system enables the preservation of answer scripts for a long time.

Evaluators were able to evaluate the answer scripts from anywhere within the specified time. Evaluators could also access reference keys for the questions for easy reference whenever needed during the evaluation process. It is important to note that the identity of students was totally masked to provide secrecy and sanctity to the whole system. Teachers were provided with helpline number +91-7045 444 000 and ‘osm@cbseshiksha.in’ email ID for assistance.

This year, the CBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted between 17 February and 10 April. All exams were held in a single daily shift, beginning at 10:30 AM. After DigiLocker's update “Coming Soon”. it's time to know how to check result at digilocker.gov.in.