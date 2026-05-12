CBSE Class 12 result 2026 pass-fail status without Internet? — How 18 lakh students can check scores with IVRS, SMS

Students can check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 pass-fail status and scores even without Internet as the Central Board of Secondary Education has made the provision of multiple facilities. IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) and SMS services are key methods through which candidates can access their scores from the comfort of their homes.

It is important to note that the Central Board administered the Class 12 examination between 17 February and 10 April 2026 for which the results will be announced anytime soon.

What is IVRS? IVRS is an automated phone-based service through which students to check their Class 12 exam results by calling the dedicated number, eliminating the need for internet access.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 with IVRS? CBSE Class 12 results 2026 can be accessed via IVRS by dialing 24300699 (for local Delhi region) or 011–24300699 (for other parts of India). This service allows students to hear their subject-wise marks by following voice prompts to enter roll number and school code. Over 18 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 examination can check their scores using this unique facility offered by CBSE.

Nearly 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls who are eagerly waiting for their result should stay prepared with their key login credentials as the results are likely today.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 via SMS service Create a new message

Type CBSE12 (roll number) (date of birth) (school number) (Centre number)

Send it to 7738299899.

The board will send CBSE Class 12 scores on the same mobile number. "Results can also be accessed through SMS organizer app which can be downloaded from play store https://aka.ms/sms," CBSE in its circular said.

CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date and time Last 3-year CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date 2025: 13 May

2024: 13 May

2023: 12 May

There is a high possibility of CBSE Class 12 Result releasing today or tomorrow, based on last three-year trends. Usually results are announced in the late morning hours or early afternoon, often around 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM. However, an official Class 12 result declaration time hasn't been announced yet. Since, CBSE neither conducts any press conference to announce the Class 12 results nor releases result date and time prior to result declaration, so neither the exact date nor time can be confirmed.

Alternate ways to check scores Official websites, including DigiLocker and UMANG apps, where students can check their Class 12 board results using internet access are listed below:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

web.umang.gov.in

Where can students access marksheets, migration certificate, pass certificate? Students can access marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate through CBSE's academic repository “Parinam Manjusha” which is integrated with DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in.

This is the first time the education board used OSM marking system for evaluation of Class 12 answer scripts. However, evaluation of Class 10 answer books continued in physical mode as before. Along with the results, the education board will release students' performance statistics such as pass percentage, gender wise result, state wise performance and other information on its website.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 online at cbseresults.nic.in To check CBSE Class 12 result 2026, follow the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE result at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Select CBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 4: Click on submit to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026.

Step 5: Check and download result. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.