CBSE Class 12 results 2025 declared: 89% pass percentage, girls outshine boys

CBSE Class 12 results 2025 declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on May 13 declared the 2025 results for Class 12 board exams, ANI reported.

Among the CBSE Class 12 students, 88.39 per cent passed the exams. Passing percentage increased by 0.41 per cent since last year.

Overall, girls continued to outshine boys. They had a pass percentage of 91 per cent, over 5.94 per cent higher than boys.

Where to check CBSE Result 2025? Students can access their CBSE result 2025 scorecard from the official websites - results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in using their roll number, school number, centre number and date of birth (DOB).

Students can also check their results either through SMS, Digi Locker and also the UMANG app.

How to Download CBSE Class 12th Results 2025? To download CBSE Class 10 and 12 scorecard from official website, follow the step-by-step guide given below:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

Navigate to "CBSE 10th Result 2025 Link" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025 Link"

Provide roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number and click on Submit.

The user will be directed to a new page showing CBSE Class 10 result 2025/ CBSE Class 12 result 2025 marksheet.

Check and download the digital scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference. This year, 88.39 per cent candidates have cleared the exams, marginally up from last year's pass percentage of 87.98 per cent.

While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent, that of boys stood at 85.70 per cent. Transgender candidates have scored 100 per cent pass percentage against last year's 50 per cent.

A total of 1,11,544 candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks while 24,867 candidates have scored above 95 per cent marks.

Over 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in compartment.

A total of 16,92,794 candidates had appeared for the class 12 board exams.