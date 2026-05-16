CBSE Class 12 results 2026: How to apply for copy of answer book, re-evaluation — fee, dates, other details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a clarification over its evaluation framework after several social media users raised concerns over assessment under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, particularly in relation to marks obtained by students in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. This was the first time the education board used OSM marking system for evaluation of class 12 answer scripts. However, evaluation of Class 10 answer books continued in physical mode as before.

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Reiterating its commitment to ensure transparency, fairness and consistency in the evaluation of answer scripts, CBSE in a post on X on Friday stated, “Class XII students may apply for copies of their evaluated answer books under the Board’s post-result facilities, through prescribed review mechanisms as per schedule.”

In a press release dated 15 May, the education board said that students need to follow a two stage post-result process to apply for re-evaluation of answer scripts. "Students will be provided scanned answer books of the desired subject(s), and they may check their answer book(s) and inform CBSE if they find any issue(s) that are identifiable," the circular reads.

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All to know about two-stage post-result process Students dissatisfied with their marks can access scanned copies of their answer book of the desired subject and can look any identifiable errors or issues. The link for application portal will be available on CBSE's official website, www.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE's post result declaration facilities for Class XII students are outlined below:

Stage 1: Students may request scanned copies of evaluated answer books.

Stage 2: Students can apply for verification of issues and/or re-evaluation of answers.

How to apply for re-evaluation of answers Step 1: Request a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book between 19 and 22 May by paying ₹700 per subject. As per CBSE's guidelines, all applications will be accepted only in online mode and no offline requests will be entertained. Scanned copy of the answer book will be provided on first-come, first-served basis after processing fees is paid in digital mode.

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Step 2: If the candidate desires to challenge the marks awarded in any particular subject, the candidate may have to apply for the next steps of re-evaluation for which the portal will open on 26 May.

Step 3: Identify mistakes and errors and clearly mention them in the application form. The application window for the same will remain open for 4 days.

Step 4: Complete the application process by paying fee of ₹100 per question before 29 May deadline.

It is important to note that only those candidates who applied for copy of answer scripts will be eligible to apply for verification of issues, re-evaluation or challenge marks awarded in any question. Students most refer to the marching scheme before raising any requests and must apply in “one go” as multiple applications are not allowed.

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The Board will upload status of the requests made on the candidate's account. “A decrease of even by one mark shall be affected. The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained,” CBSE's notification states.