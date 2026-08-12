CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 declared: How to download results on DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 results. Students can check their results on the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in. The overall pass percentage in the examination is 53.08%.

A total of 2,91,576 candidates registered for the supplementary examination, of whom 2,75,287 appeared. Of those who took the exam, 1,11,056 appeared under the improvement category, while 1,64,231 appeared for the compartment examination.

Students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad will also be able to access their results and digital academic documents through DigiLocker.

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How to check Class 12 supplementary result 2026? Candidates can check their CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 by following these steps:

Visit the official DigiLocker website.

Click on the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Enter the required login details on the new page.

Click Submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download the result for future reference.

Take a printout of the result, if required. According to the official notice, printed Mark Sheets-cum-Passing Certificates for regular students, including those studying abroad, will be sent through their respective schools to their registered addresses.

However, private candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West Regional Offices will be able to collect their printed documents from the examination centres where they appeared for the exam.

How to download CBSE Class 12 supplementary marksheet from DigiLocker After the results are declared, students can access their digital academic documents through DigiLocker. They need to log in to their DigiLocker accounts and search for the academic document issued by CBSE.

Once the marksheet is available, students can open it and use the download or save option to keep a digital copy.

The digital documents available through DigiLocker can be used for verification and other academic requirements. However, CBSE will issue the printed Mark Sheet-cum-Passing Certificate separately.

CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 A total of 2,91,576 candidates registered for the Class 12 supplementary examination this year, while 2,75,287 candidates appeared.

Among those who appeared, 1,11,056 candidates were in the improvement category, while 1,64,231 appeared under the compartment category.

The overall pass percentage among candidates who appeared under the compartment category was 53.08%.

The examination was held for compartment candidates, students with six subjects who wanted to reappear for a main subject, and students who had already passed Class 12 but wanted to improve their performance.