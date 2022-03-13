CBSE Class 12 Term-1 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Class 12 term-1 results anytime today. The Board has already communicated Class 10 term 1 results to schools.

“Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools," CBSE said in a tweet on Saturday.

In a circular on Friday, CBSE informed that Class 12 Term-2 examinations are scheduled from 26 April.

The Board on Friday said that it was informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website.

