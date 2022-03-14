CBSE class 12 Term 1 results expected soon. Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results for Class 12 Term 1 are expected to be released soon, most likely this week. However, there is no official update on the same

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results for Class 12 Term 1 are expected to be released soon, most likely this week. However, there is no official update on the same. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said, "will inform". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results for Class 12 Term 1 are expected to be released soon, most likely this week. However, there is no official update on the same. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said, "will inform".

The board had released Class 10 Term 1 results on 12 March. The results of class 10 students in the exam's theoretical paper have been communicated to the schools. The school already has the results of the practical papers. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The board had released Class 10 Term 1 results on 12 March. The results of class 10 students in the exam's theoretical paper have been communicated to the schools. The school already has the results of the practical papers. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website," CBSE statement mentioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, CBSE did not make the class 10 scorecards available on the official website. However, CBSE is yet to confirm whether results will be declared in offline mode or online mode.

If the class 12 Term 1 results are declared online, the students can download them on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE held the Class 12 term I exams were held at various exam centres from 1-22 December 2021. Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 class 10, 12 exams which were held in November-December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The CBSE published the term 2 date sheet. Exams will begin on April 26 for both classes.