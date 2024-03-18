The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to hold the Class 12th Economics examination today, March 18.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to hold the Class 12th Economics examination today, March 18. The exam is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am and wrap up by 1:30 pm while spanning three-hour-long duration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's have a look at some important points to note before heading for the exam. CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Question Paper and marking scheme can be downloaded from the official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Also read: CUET UG 2024: No change in exam schedule in view of Lok Sabha elections, says UGC chief Here is the CBSE Class 12 Economics question paper pattern as per the SQP {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The maximum allotted mark to the CBSE Class 12 Economics exam is 80 that is to be handed over in three hours. Also read: CBSE 10th 12th exams 2024: 5 time management tips to ace your examinations The question paper consists of two sections: Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development.

As per the Class 12 Economics sample paper, the final question paper will have 20 multiple-choice questions worth one mark each. Also read: Telangana to conduct Teacher Eligibility Test before DSC exam. Details here There will be four short answer questions where each question carries three marks and has to be answered within 60-80 words.

There will be six short answer questions worth four marks each that should be answered in 80 to 100 words.

As per the sample question paper, there will be four long answer questions, worth six marks each that should be answered within 100-150 words. Also read: CUET PG 2024: Carry THESE last-minute things to your exam center. Details here Here are some important points for the exam day:

Candidates must report to the exam centre at the scheduled time, in their school uniform and carry their school ID card along with their admit card on all exam days.

Students must read the question paper once thoroughly before attempting the questions. Look for any specific instructions given on the paper or the answer sheet or misprint and check the total number of questions in all the sections. Also read: CBSE Results 2024: Class 10 results expected to be out on THIS date. Check all details here Students should make sure that the name and the code of the paper are correct and that all the pages have been printed correctly. In case of any error, it should be reported immediately.

Students must cross-check and revise all the answers once they finish answering all questions. Before handing the answer sheets to the invigilator students must arrange the continuation sheets properly and tie them to the main booklet. Over 39 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE board Class 10 and 12 final exams this year. Moreover, class 10 exams concluded on March 13 while Class 12 exams will wrap up by April 2.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!