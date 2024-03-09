With the mathematics exam for class 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded on 9 March, both teacher and students reviewed it as tricky and lengthy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, this year's math question paper had 5 sections and carried 80 marks in total. The rest 20 marks are for internal assessments.

The CBSE conducted its Class 12 Maths board exam 2024 for a total duration of 3 hours from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The students were directed to arrive at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam and with an admit card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysis: "CBSE Class 12 Maths paper was a little tricky. 1 marker question needed a bit of calculation. Students might have found it a bit lengthy. However, the paper was completely from NCERT," Times Now quoted an expert as saying.

Meanwhile, MTG Learning Media Director Anil Ahlawat opined that the questions were moderate, adding some MCQs were tricky. He too noted that those who studied from NCERT would take the exam well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

VidyaGyan school's Mathematics coordinator Sayta Dev Pachauri said, as quoted by Times Now, "the majority of the questions were within the grasp of students, reflecting a balanced approach in difficulty. Students encountered difficulties with questions framed within case studies. These questions required a deeper understanding of mathematical concepts in real-world scenarios, testing the application of theoretical knowledge."

