CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be out at cbseresults.nic.in today? Here's how to check score

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination for class 12 took place between 17 February and 10 April 2026. The results along with the scorecard is expected to be out anytime today.

Where to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students who appeared for the board exam this year can check their Class 12 results on the official CBSE websites.

Once the Central Board of Secondary Education releases the Class 12 results, candidates can download their marksheet using several official platforms, including cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. It will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

Websites to check CBSE Class 12 Result

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

web.umang.gov.in

Direct link for CBSE 12th Result 2026

DigiLocker previously updated students and shared, “coming soon” on X.