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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be out at cbseresults.nic.in today? Here's how to check score

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Class 12 scores will be available cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker and UMANG.

Sneha Biswas
Published13 May 2026, 06:52:32 AM IST
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE board examinations 2026 for Class 12 began on February 18 this year.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE board examinations 2026 for Class 12 began on February 18 this year.(HT_PRINT)

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination for class 12 took place between 17 February and 10 April 2026. The results along with the scorecard is expected to be out anytime today.

Where to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students who appeared for the board exam this year can check their Class 12 results on the official CBSE websites.

Once the Central Board of Secondary Education releases the Class 12 results, candidates can download their marksheet using several official platforms, including cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. It will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

Websites to check CBSE Class 12 Result
cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

web.umang.gov.in

Direct link for CBSE 12th Result 2026

DigiLocker previously updated students and shared, “coming soon” on X.

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13 May 2026, 06:52:35 AM IST

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Will results be declared today?

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: While no official confirmation has been given, the CBSE Class 12 result is expected to come out today.

CBSE Results
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Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE updates here for direct link, result time, DigiLocker, UMANG and marksheet steps.
HomeEducationCBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be out at cbseresults.nic.in today? Here's how to check score
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