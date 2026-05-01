CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Will board marksheet come out this week? How to check at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare CBSE 12th Result 2026 in the coming days. Once declared, students who appeared for these exams will be to check and download their Class 12 digital marksheet online at the official website of CBSE results — results.cbse.nic.in.

These exams were held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. This year, around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations. Over 18 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their result. Students should keep their login credentials prepared, which include roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.

CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date and time

The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 are expected in the second week of May 2026, considering previous year trends. Usually, the results are announced in the morning hours between 10:00 AM and 12:00 noon. Students must make themselves familiar with the following timeline ahead of CBSE Class 12 result 2026 and expect the date around the same time.

Last 3-year CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date

2025: 13 May

2024: 13 May

2023: 12 May

Catch all CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates here