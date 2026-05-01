CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Will board marksheet come out this week? How to check at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare CBSE 12th Result 2026 in the coming days. Once declared, students who appeared for these exams will be to check and download their Class 12 digital marksheet online at the official website of CBSE results — results.cbse.nic.in.
These exams were held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. This year, around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations. Over 18 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their result. Students should keep their login credentials prepared, which include roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.
The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 are expected in the second week of May 2026, considering previous year trends. Usually, the results are announced in the morning hours between 10:00 AM and 12:00 noon. Students must make themselves familiar with the following timeline ahead of CBSE Class 12 result 2026 and expect the date around the same time.
Last 3-year CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date
2025: 13 May
2024: 13 May
2023: 12 May
Catch all CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates here
Yes, it's possible to check CBSE Class 12 2026 scores via phone call. Students need to dial 24300699 along with their area code to hear their marks.
Students need to score at least 33 percent in theory and practical exams separately to pass the CBSE Class 12 exams.
Follow the step-by-step guide given below, to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 online:
Step 1: Visit CBSE's official website at cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Select CBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where candidates will have to enter the login details, including Roll Number, School Number, Date of Birth and Admit Card ID.
Step 4: Click on submit to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026.
Step 5: Check and download result. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
CBSE will share students' performance statistics such as pass percentage, gender wise result, state wise performance and other information on its website along with results.
CBSE neither conducts any press conference nor releases result date and time prior to result declaration.
CBSE Class 12 results can be checked using Digilocker and UMANG mobile apps, SMS service and IVRS service.
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.