CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Class 12 result today? DigiLocker says ‘Coming Soon’

CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education could declare the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 anytime soon. With anticipation running high among lakhs of students, DigiLocker on its official website, have shared the update — “Coming Soon”. Hence, over 18 lakh students who are awaiting their results can expect the board to release the marksheets online today, 11 May, or tomorrow, 12 May.

Direct link for CBSE 12th Result 2026

Students will be able to check and download their Class 12 digital marksheets online through the official CBSE results website — cbseresults.nic.in — once the results are announced.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 online at cbseresults.nic.in

To check the CBSE Class 12 result 2026, follow the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details, such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID number.

Step 4: Click on submit to check the CBSE Class 12 result 2026. Download the result and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

How to access digital marksheet on DigiLocker

Open DigiLocker app or website.

Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Navigate to "Education" section on the homepage and select “Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)."

Click on "Class XII Marksheet" or “Class 12th Result 2026”

Enter required details such as roll number and year before clicking on “Submit”

Download the digital marksheet for future reference