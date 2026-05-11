CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Class 12 result today? DigiLocker says ‘Coming Soon’

CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education could declare the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 anytime soon. With anticipation running high among lakhs of students, DigiLocker on its official website, have shared the update — “Coming Soon”. Hence, over 18 lakh students who are awaiting their results can expect the board to release the marksheets online today, 11 May, or tomorrow, 12 May.
Direct link for CBSE 12th Result 2026
Students will be able to check and download their Class 12 digital marksheets online through the official CBSE results website — cbseresults.nic.in — once the results are announced.
How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 online at cbseresults.nic.in
To check the CBSE Class 12 result 2026, follow the step-by-step guide given below:
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results website at cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Select the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link available on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details, such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID number.
Step 4: Click on submit to check the CBSE Class 12 result 2026. Download the result and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.
How to access digital marksheet on DigiLocker
Open DigiLocker app or website.
Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number
Navigate to "Education" section on the homepage and select “Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)."
Click on "Class XII Marksheet" or “Class 12th Result 2026”
Enter required details such as roll number and year before clicking on “Submit”
Download the digital marksheet for future reference
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Ahead of the CBSE board results, the Central Board of Secondary Education has urged students to maintain open communication with their parents and discuss their feelings honestly.
In guidance shared on its official website, the board advised students to openly talk about their results and reflect on areas where they may have struggled.
“Share what you feel about the result and what you think went wrong,” the CBSE said.
The board also encouraged students to assure their parents about the hard work and effort they had put in during the academic year.
“Reassure them of your concern and efforts,” it added.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: DigiLocker on its official website shared the update — ‘Coming Soon’. Typically, the homepage starts reflecting this update when the board has prepared the digital marksheets and is set to announce the result in a day or two.
“CBSE Class XII Results 2026 Coming Soon on DigiLocker Result Page! Get ready to access your CBSE Class XII Results quickly, securely, and conveniently through DigiLocker,” DigiLocker wrote on X.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Student name and roll number
Mother and father’s name
Date of birth
Subject name and code
Theory and practical marks
Total marks
Final result
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The previous years' result timeline gives a brief idea about Class 12 result 2026 date, suggesting that the scorecard will be declared in a day or two.
2025: 13 May
2024: 13 May
2023: 12 May
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The CBSE is set to announce the Class 12 result 2026 soon. Students can check their results online at cbseresults.nic.in with their login details. Over 18 lakh students are eagerly awaiting their marksheets.