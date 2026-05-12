CBSE Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be declared today at 4 pm? Where and how to check on cbseresults.nic.in?

CBSE Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination results between 17 February and 10 April 2026, will be announced anytime soon.
How to check CBSE Result 2026
Candidates can check their Class 12 results on the official CBSE websites, ie, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Their digital marksheets will be available through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.
Candidates need details including Student name, roll number, Mother and father’s name, Date of birth, and more, to check their results.
When will CBSE Result 2026 be announced?
Previously, DigiLocker on its official website, shared an update — “Coming Soon”.
Going by last year trends, the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 are likely to arrive in the second week of May 2026.
Over 18 lakh students appeared for their board exam. The results are scheduled to release with he marksheets online today, 12 May.
Students who fail in just one subject in the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 are typically placed in the compartment category and can appear for the supplementary examination, which is expected to be held in July 2026, as per Indian Express. Those who pass the supplementary exam are treated as having cleared Class 12 and do not need to repeat the academic year.
However, students who fail in more than two subjects will be required to take the full board examinations again in 2027. The registration process for the compartment exam usually begins within a few days of the main result declaration on CBSE's official website
Speculation is rife on social media over the result announcement date, with many students wondering whether the results will be declared tomorrow instead of today.
Last year, the Class 12 results were declared on May 13, shortly after UMANG and DigiLocker notified students that the scorecards would be available “coming soon.” This year, however, more than 21 hours have passed since DigiLocker issued a similar announcement, with no official confirmation yet on when the results will be announced.
Students can access their results by entering their roll number, school number, and admit card ID, all of which are printed on their admit cards.
UMANG app wrote on X, “CBSE 12th Board Results coming soon on the UMANG app. Stay connected for further announcements.”
Student continue to wonder if their CBSE Class 12 Result will be declared today. Despite UMANG's big update on X, no result links have been found on official websites, including cbseresults.nic.in.
The CBSE Result 2026 is expected to be out today. Going by the previous years, the result might be out on the official websites around 4 pm. Earlier this year, CBSE Class 10 results were out in the late afternoon, sometime around 4 pm. However, the board is yet to officially make an announcement.
DigiLocker on its official website shared an update, writing ‘Coming Soon’.
Usually, the homepage starts reflecting this update when the board has prepared the digital marksheets. It is expected that the result will be announced in a day or two.
Read more here.
CBSE Class 12 results 2026 can be checked via IVRS and SMS services. Both allow students to check scores without Internet access.
Read more here.
Anyone can check their scores using the SMS service. Start by creating a new message in the mobile app. Type CBSE12 (roll number) (date of birth) (school number) (Centre number) and send it to 7738299899.
The result will sent to the registered mobile number through SMS.
Students can check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 using the IVRS service by dialing 24300699 with their area code.
Students can access their CBSE Class 12 score via Digilocker app. Follow the steps below to check results:
Step 1: Head to results.digilocker.gov.in or launch the DigiLocker mobile app
Step 2: Sign in with your mobile number or [Aadhaar-linked] credentials
Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Education’ category or search for ‘CBSE’
Step 4: Choose “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” or “Class XII Marksheet”
Step 5: Provide your roll number, school code, and admit card ID
Step 6: Press submit to generate your digital marksheet
Students can their CBSE results through the UMANG app. The application is available for both Android and iOS devices.
CBSE Class 12 result 2026 will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.
Check the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 online by following the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results website at cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Select the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link available on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details, such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID number.
Step 4: Click on submit to check the CBSE Class 12 result 2026. Download the result and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.
5 official websites to check result are:
cbse.gov.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) used online digital evaluation platform to evaluate answer scripts this year. Evaluators were able to check answer sheets from their own schools by visiting the official website cbseosm.onmark.co.in.
On-Screen Marking (OSM) is the process of evaluating answer sheets digitally on computer screens.
Read more here.
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