CBSE Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be declared today at 4 pm? Where and how to check on cbseresults.nic.in?

CBSE Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination results between 17 February and 10 April 2026, will be announced anytime soon.

How to check CBSE Result 2026

Candidates can check their Class 12 results on the official CBSE websites, ie, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Their digital marksheets will be available through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

Candidates need details including Student name, roll number, Mother and father’s name, Date of birth, and more, to check their results.

When will CBSE Result 2026 be announced?

Previously, DigiLocker on its official website, shared an update — “Coming Soon”.

Going by last year trends, the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 are likely to arrive in the second week of May 2026.

Over 18 lakh students appeared for their board exam. The results are scheduled to release with he marksheets online today, 12 May.

Direct link for CBSE 12th Result 2026