CBSE Class 12th result out: 88.39% students pass; check DIRECT LINK and details here

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 12th result today. It said 88.39 per cent students passed it, marginally up by last year's pass percentage.

According to Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, Girls outshined boys by more than 5 percentage points in CBSE class 12 board exams with 91.64% slightly more from 91.52% in 2024.

CBSE Class 12 result: Which is the top performer region? The Vijaywada region saw the highest pass percentage at 909.60% after Trivandrum at 99.32% and Chennai at 97.39%. Other high-performing regions comprised Chandigarh (91.61%), Panchkula (91.17%), Pune (90.93%), and Ajmer (90.40%). Bhubaneswar (83.64%), Guwahati (83.62%), Dehradun (83.45%), Patna (82.86%), and Bhopal (82.46%) in the mid-range, followed by Noida and Prayagraj with (81.29%) and (79.53%) respectively in low-range.

CBSE Class 12 result: Top performer - school wise Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) saw the highest pass percentage of 99.29% after which Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) at 99.05%, while Schools under Central Tibetan Schools Administration (STSS) secured 98.96%.

CBSE Class 12 result: Do students have the option to re-appear in order to improve marks? Students of Class 12 under CBSE who have taken the Main Board Examination in February-March and wish to enhance their performance have the option to appear in the Supplementary examination conducted in July of the same year for one subject.

CBSE Class 12 exams Schedule CBSE Class 12 board examination took place between February 15 to April 4, 2025, and was conducted in single shifts from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on all days. 17,04,367 students registered for it; Out of these, 16,92,794 students sat for it, and 14,96,307 students cleared the exam.

How to check CBSE Class 12 results on the official website? Go to the official website at cbse.gov.in. 2. Click on the CBSE Class 10 or 12 board Result 2025 link on the homepage.

3. Fill your credentials to login

4. Click on submit.

5. You can access the result displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and take a printout of the same for further references.

Other official websites are results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in