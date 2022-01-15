NEW DELHI : The Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) has released sample papers for the Term II Exam for Classes 10 and 12. The second and final board examination for academic year 2021-22 is scheduled to take place between March and April 2022. The national board has also not released the results for Term 1 examinations for class 10,12 held later in 2021.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 updates

-The CBSE has released CBSE term 2 sample paper questions for the term 2 exams on cbseacademic.nic.in. Students preparing for the board exams can download the syllabi and question banks from the CBSE academic website.

-They will also release a marking scheme for each sample paper so students can evaluate themselves and check how well prepared they are for the exam.

-About the CBSE Exam Dates 2022, the Term 2 board examination for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students will be held in March-April, 2022.

-CBSE confirmed that the way the Term 1 exam has been held, CBSE Term II 2022 will follow the same format.

CBSE Term 2 Boards Sample Papers

Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released sample papers for the Term II Exam 2022. CBSE released the sample question papers for both Class 10 and Class 12. Students can download the papers through the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Term 2 Exam Pattern

The CBSE Term 1 examination for class 10,12 had been conducted in an OMR sheet supplied by the board. The national board has confirmed that the Term 2 examinations would also be conducted in the same format.

Term I Results and Date Sheet for CBSE Term II

The results of the term 1 exams are expected to be out by January. Following that CBSE will also publicize the date sheet for the Term 2 board examination.

The final mark sheet will be prepared after the Term II exam.

Better of the Two Marks Will be Considered as Final Marks for Class 12

In hopes of making all educational rules student-friendly and safeguarding students' careers, the Supreme Court on Friday, 8 January, directed CBSE to allow its class 12 students to choose either earlier marks or improvement marks as their final marks.

This is to say that CBSE students will have the option to consider the better of the marks between the original and improvement examinations for the evaluation of the results of their class 12 exams.

Students will choose which marks to use as their final marks, rather than the earlier Tabulation Policy mandate, which stated that the marks earned in the subsequent examination would be considered final.

In 2021, CBSE students signed a petition against its Tabulation Policy of 2021 that made the improvement examination scores final for the future.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics