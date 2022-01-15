NEW DELHI : The Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) has released sample papers for the Term II Exam for Classes 10 and 12. The second and final board examination for academic year 2021-22 is scheduled to take place between March and April 2022. The national board has also not released the results for Term 1 examinations for class 10,12 held later in 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}