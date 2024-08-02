CBSE Compartment Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment examinations in some time at results.cbse.nic.in. Students will be able to access their results on CBSE's official website.

CBSE Compartment Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment exam results soon, media reports said on Friday.

Students can check their results on CBSE's official website at results.cbse.nic.in. The essential login credentials needed to check the results include the roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

The education board administered the Class 10th Compartment or Supplementary examination between July 15 and July 22, while the Class 12th Supplementary examination was held on July 15. These examinations were held in single shifts and spanned three hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for both classes 10th and 12th. In addition to this, students were provided with an extra 15 minutes to read the question papers.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 annual exam results were declared on May 13, this year. The pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 93.06 per cent, while for Class 12, it stood at 87.98 per cent.

How to check Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024? Follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download results from the official website:

Step 1: Visit CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘CBSE Compartment Result 2024’ link.

Step 3: Provide the login details, including the roll number and roll code and click on submit.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the result page.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.