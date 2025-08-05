CBSE Class 10 Compartment result 2025 Latest News: How to check supplementary exam scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Compartment result 2025 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the CBSE Class 10th supplementary exam result 2025 soon on the official result website. Those students who appeared for these exams will be able to access their scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in.

Essential login credentials needed to check marks include roll number, school number and admit card ID. Students can track latest updates on CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.

How to check CBSE Class 10th Compartment result 2025 A quick guide to check CBSE 10th Compartment result 2025 is provided below:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Navigate to Secondary School (Class X) Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2025.

Step 3: Enter roll number, school number and admit card ID on the candidate login page.

Step 4: Check and download the CBSE class 10th compartment result 2025. Take a printout and keep it for future reference.

There are 4 alternate ways to check CBSE 10th Compartment result 2025 which are listed below:

SMS - Create a text in the format “CBSE10/12 (roll number) (date of birth) (school number) (Centre number)” and send it to 7738299899.

Digilocker - On the mobile app, select the "Central Board of Secondary Education" section and click on “CBSE 10th Marksheet 2025” link. To check scorecard, enter ‘Roll Number’ and the ‘Year of Passing,’ before clicking on Submit.

Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) - Students will have to call at 24300699 and provide area code with their roll number.

UMANG App

Collect CBSE 10th original marksheet from the school

How to calculate CBSE Class 10th percentage Students can calculate their percentage secured in the CBSE 10th exam by using the formula mentioned here.

