CBSE CTET 2022 exam schedule released. Check dates, step to download admit card here2 min read . 04:36 PM IST
- Candidates who had registered can download their admit cards for the CBSE CTET 2022 examinations to be held on 29 and 29 December 2022
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam schedule for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The CTET 2022 is scheduled to begin on 28 December and go on till 7 February.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam schedule for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The CTET 2022 is scheduled to begin on 28 December and go on till 7 February.
Candidates who had registered to write the examination can download their admit cards for the CBSE CTET 2022 examinations to be held on 29 and 29 December 2022 from the official website- at ctet.nic.in.
Candidates who had registered to write the examination can download their admit cards for the CBSE CTET 2022 examinations to be held on 29 and 29 December 2022 from the official website- at ctet.nic.in.
Reports have suggested that this year a total of 32.45 lakh candidates have registered or CTET 2022.
Reports have suggested that this year a total of 32.45 lakh candidates have registered or CTET 2022.
The CTET 2022 examination will be conducted in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres. A total of 2,59,013 candidates were expected to appear for the CTET examination. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
The CTET 2022 examination will be conducted in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres. A total of 2,59,013 candidates were expected to appear for the CTET examination. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
The exam city information (pre-admit card) for the exam was published on 20 December.
The exam city information (pre-admit card) for the exam was published on 20 December.
The authorities have informed that a request for change of allotted city or date by the candidates will not be entertained.
The authorities have informed that a request for change of allotted city or date by the candidates will not be entertained.
“Since the allotment of examination centre and date of examination is done on random basis therefore request for change of examination city, examination centre and date of examination will not be entertained.", the official statement reads.
“Since the allotment of examination centre and date of examination is done on random basis therefore request for change of examination city, examination centre and date of examination will not be entertained.", the official statement reads.
-There will be two papers. The first paper is for teaching position at classes I to V and paper II will be for classes VI to VIII.
-There will be two papers. The first paper is for teaching position at classes I to V and paper II will be for classes VI to VIII.
-The CBSE CTET 2022 examination will be conducted on 28, 29 December, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 January, and, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7 February 2023.
-The CBSE CTET 2022 examination will be conducted on 28, 29 December, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 January, and, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7 February 2023.
-Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in
-Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in
-On the homepage, click on the admit card link
-On the homepage, click on the admit card link
-Key in your login credentials
-Key in your login credentials
-Your CTET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen
-Your CTET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen
-Download and take the printout.
-Download and take the printout.