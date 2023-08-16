CBSE CTET 2023 admit card to be out on this date at ctet.nic.in; here's how to check and other details1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:17 PM IST
CBSE to release CTET Admit Card 2023 on 18 August. The exams are to be conducted on 20 August in offline mode.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card 2023 on Sunday i.e. on 20 August. Candidates appearing for the CTET exams can download the admit card on the official website i.e. on ctet.nic.in.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message