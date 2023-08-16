The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card 2023 on Sunday i.e. on 20 August. Candidates appearing for the CTET exams can download the admit card on the official website i.e. on ctet.nic.in .

The CBSE has announced that the CTET examination will be conducted on 20 August in OMR based (offline) mode. Currently, The pre-admit card has been uploaded on the website which will have details of examination city allotted to the candidates. It is important to note that Pre-admit card are not admit cards. The CTET Admit Card with detailed description of examination centers will be uploaded on CBSE's website on 18 August, CBSE has said.

The CTET exams will be held two shifts. The first shift exams will be held from 9.30 am-12 pm while the shift 2 exams will be held from 2.30 pm-5 pm.

CBSE CTET 2023: Here's how to download admit card

Visit the CBSE CTET official website i.e. ctet.nic.in.

Now click on the activated link of 'CTET Admit card'.

Login with the required credentials.

Your CTET Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for the future use.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination hall.

Speaking of the exams, there are two papers for CTET. Paper I is for the candidates who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V while Paper II is for candidates who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. Candidate who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) have to appear for both the papers. All questions in the CTET are presented in a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format, where candidates must select the most appropriate answer from the four alternatives provided

Meanwhile, The application process for CTET 2023 started on April 27, and the last date for submitting online applications was May 26, 2023. A window for application corrections was opened from May 29 to June 2, 2023, allowing candidates to make necessary changes or modifications to their submitted applications.