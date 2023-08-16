Speaking of the exams, there are two papers for CTET. Paper I is for the candidates who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V while Paper II is for candidates who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. Candidate who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) have to appear for both the papers. All questions in the CTET are presented in a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format, where candidates must select the most appropriate answer from the four alternatives provided