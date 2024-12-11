CBSE CTET December hall tickets: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the CTET Admit Card 2024. Once released, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test admit card can be downloaded from the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

“The Admit Card will be issued 02 days before the examination date. Candidate should download the Admit Card from the official Website https://ctet.nic.in,” CBSE said.

Though the exact date and time of release of the admit card has not been shared by the Board as of yet.

According to the details, the CTET examination will be held on 14 December 2024. In case there are more candidates in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 15 December 2024.

The examination will comprise of two papers and will be held in two shifts- first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Paper II will be held in the morning shift and Paper I in the evening shift.

Candidates who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II). The question paper will be set bilingual- Hindi/ English.

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

How to download CBSE CTET December hall ticket: 1) Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

2) Click on CTET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

3) A new page will open where candidates can enter their login details.

4) Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5) Check the admit card and download the page.