CBSE CTET July 2024 Results OUT! Check your scores now at ctet.nic.in

CTET Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scores by visiting the official website, ctet.nic.in.

To check scorecards, candidates need to use their roll numbers.

The January CTET 2024 exam was conducted on January 21, with results announced on February 15, 2024. The July session exam occurred on July 7, 2024, and results are anticipated in August 2024. The deadline to raise objections to the provisional answer key ended on July 27.

The July exam was conducted at test centers in 136 cities nationwide. It featured two shifts: Paper 2 from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and Paper 1 from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Candidates should note marksheets and certificates for the CTET July exam will be distributed via DigiLocker.

The board will create DigiLocker accounts for all exam candidates, sending login details to their registered mobile numbers. The digital mark sheets and certificates will include encrypted QR codes, which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

CTET is conducted annually on a national scale for people aspiring to secure teaching positions in government institutions.

CTET Result 2024 declared: How to Check -Visit the official website of ctet.nic.in

-Click on the highlighted link tab – July exam scorecard download link on CBSE CTET July 2024

-Enter your login credentials – Roll Number

-Click on submit

-Your result will be displayed on your screen

-Download your scorecard for CBSE CTET July 2024

-Take a print out of the same for future references