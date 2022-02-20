NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the CTET Result 2021 for the December session today, 20 February. The results were earlier slated to be released on 15 February, which was then postponed by the authorities for an unknown reason. CBSE had conducted the examination from 16 December 2021 to 21 January 2022, throughout the country.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test Result will be available once declared on the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

The answer key was released by the Board on 1 February 2022. The answer key objection link was activated till 4 February 2022.

CBSE has declared that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the CBSE CTET result.

No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained, read the information bulletin released by CBSE.

There were two papers in the exam: Paper -I and Paper-II. Paper- I is for someone who wants to be a teacher in classes I to V. Paper-II will be for people who want to be teachers in classes VI to VIII.

The validity period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment shall be decided by the appropriate Government subject to a maximum of seven years for all categories.

The validity period of the TET qualifying certificate for the appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate government, would remain valid for life.

The CBSE has confirmed that the mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

Schools owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies and aided schools shall consider the TET conducted by the State Government. However, a State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TET.

To check result on the official website

-Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

-Click on CTET Result link available on the home page.

-Enter the login details and click on submit.

-Your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Check the result and download the page.

Check the steps below to download scorecard via Digilocker

-Visit the official site of Digilocker on digilocker.gov.in.

-Click on CTET result and a new page will open.

-Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

-Your marksheet or scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

-Check the marksheet and download the page.

-Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

