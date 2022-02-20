CBSE CTET Result 2021 likely to be declared today. Check process, other details

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the CTET Result 2021 for the December session today, 20 February. The results were earlier slated to be released on 15 February, which was then postponed by the authorities for an unknown reason. CBSE had conducted the examination from 16 December 2021 to 21 January 2022, throughout the country.

