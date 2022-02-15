The CBSE has confirmed that the mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.
Schools owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies and aided schools shall consider the TET conducted by the State Government. However, a State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TET.
To check result on the official website
-Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.
-Click on CTET Result link available on the home page.
-Enter the login details and click on submit.
-Your result will be displayed on the screen.
-Check the result and download the page.
Check the steps below to download scorecard via Digilocker
-Visit the official site of Digilocker on digilocker.gov.in.
-Click on CTET result and a new page will open.
-Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
-Your marksheet or scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
-Check the marksheet and download the page.
-Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
