CBSE CTET Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 December exam. Once the results are out, candidates can check their scores on the official website of CTET, i.e. ctet.nic.in.

When will CBSE announce CTET December results? Although CBSE has not announced an official date, various media reports suggest that the CBSE CTET Result 2024 is anticipated to be released soon.

When was CBSE CTET December exam held? The exam will be held on Saturday, December 14. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on December 15.

Earlier, last week, CBSE had released the provisional answer key for the CTET December 2024 and the date to raise objections was January 5. Paper I is for candidates aiming to teach classes I to V, while Paper II is for those intending to teach classes VI to VIII. Candidates who wish to teach both levels (classes I to V and VI to VIII) must take both papers.

How to download CTET 2024 Results Go to ctet.nic.in

Click on the link to check the 'CTET Results 2024'

A new page will appear on the display screen

Login using the required credentials.

The CTET results will be displayed on the screen

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024 The Class 10 exams will begin on February 15, 2025. The first exam will be in the English subject. The Class 10 exam will conclude on March 1, 2025. Students will appear for the Mathematics examination on March 10. The Hindi exam is scheduled for February 28.