CBSE date sheet for class 10, 12 announced. Exams to begin from THIS date. Details here2 min read . 08:53 PM IST
- CBSE Board 2023 Datesheet has been released for Class 10, 12 exams. The examination will be conducted in February-March-April 2023.
The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the board examination to be held in 2023 for classes 10 and 12. The date sheet is now available for interested students on the official website of CBSE.
According to the date sheet, the examinations will commence from 15 February for both Class 10 and 12. Candidates can check the date sheet for further updates on the official website- cbse.gov.in.
The date sheet has information about the exam dates, timing and other exam instructions for CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023. The examination will be conducted in February-March-April 2023.
The Board has prepared the date sheet keeping competitive exams, including JEE Main exam dates in consideration.
To get check the date-sheet click here
Websites to check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date-sheet:
cbse.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
According to the date sheet:
-The Class 10 or Secondary exam will begin on 15 February and continue till 21 March 2023
-The Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will commence on 15 February and conclude on 5 April 2023
-The examination for Class 10 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 12.30 pm.
-Students of Class 10,12 will be given 15 minutes reading time to read the question papers before they start the exam.
Important dates for CBSE Class 10,12 board exam 2023
-Commencement of practical examination: 2 January 2023
-Completion of practical examination: 14 February 2023
-Commencement of theory examination: 15 February 2023
-Class 10 last exam date: 17 March 2023
-Class 12 last exam date: 5 April 2023
Here's how to download the date sheet for CBSE Class 10,12 exam 2023
-Visit the CBSE board official website, cbse.gov.in.
-On the homepage, click on, ‘Main Website’ option.
-Go to the ‘Latest @ CBSE’ section, click on ‘CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2023’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2023’.
-CBSE date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
-Download and save the CBSE 2023 date sheet on your device.
