CBSE drops update on post-result services portal deadline: Extends Class 12 verification, re-evaluation window

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a statement announcing that the education board has decided to extend the deadline for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer books. As per the latest notice, the window was initially slated to close on 6 June but will now be accessible till midnight of 7 June, Sunday.

CBSE in a post on X stated, “In the interest of students, CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for Verification and Re-evaluation of Question(s) for the Class XII Board Examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process.”

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It added, “Students are requested to take note of the revised schedule and submit their applications accordingly.”

All to know about CBSE's post-result services portal On 2 June, almost a week after the portal that allowed students to obtain scanned copies of answer scripts closed, CBSE opened the window for “Verification of Issues” via the post-result services portal. By applying through this window students can resolve concerns linked with supplied scanned copy of answer book and avail verification and re-evaluation services on payment of requisite fee. According to official notice, each candidate will be charged ₹100 fee per answer book for verification and ₹25 per question for re-evaluation.

Many students raised concerns over mismatched answer sheets uploaded by the board and flagged other issues ever since the CBSE started providing scanned copy of answer scripts. With On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system under scanner, the Central government on Tuesday appointed Prashant Lokhande as the CBSE chairman, replacing Rahul Singh. Furthermore, the Cabinet Secretariat issued directives for the formation of a one-member committee to investigate the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE.

At CBSE's post-result services portal students can report concerns linked to missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books or evaluation against a different question paper set. Ministry of Education on Friday said that the education board received a total of 7,314 applications for verification of marks and 63,119 applications for re-evaluation.

CBSE files complaint with Delhi Police over cyber attacks On Friday, CBSE released a press release suggesting that it filed a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police over a concerning series of coordinated and sophisticated cyber attacks directed at its Post-Result Services Portal.